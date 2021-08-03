Spanish football evening headlines: Asensio fires La Roja into Olympic final, La Liga won’t bend for Messi, Ilaix dropped by Barcelona B

Spanish football evening headlines for August 3rd

Marco Asensio fires La Roja into the Olympic Games final

It’s been a long summer for the Spanish national team, but one that could have a happy ending thanks to Marco Asensio. The Real Madrid man stepped up to deal the crucial blow for La Roja against Japan on Tuesday to fire them into the final of the Olympic Games, where, according to Marca, Brazil await.

La Liga won’t bend to help Barcelona with Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s financial situation has been well-documented this summer. It’s given urgency to securing departures in order to reduce a bloated wage bill, and has made it difficult for the Catalan club to renew Lionel Messi’s contract and register their new signings. Despite the blow losing Messi would be to La Liga, however, they have no intention of bending to help Barcelona retain their Argentine captain according to Marca.

Ilaix Moriba not picked by Barcelona B as drama continues

Ilaix Moriba is locked in a contractual standoff with Barcelona and has been for some time. The promising 18-year-old broke into the first team at Camp Nou last season but is out of contract in the summer of 2022; Barcelona want to retain his services, but not by paying him the wages he’s demanding. Dropped from the first team as punishment, he’s now not been selected by Barcelona B to play a friendly against UE Olot according to Mundo Deportivo.