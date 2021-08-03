Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for August 3.

Dembélé update

Barcelona are said to be optimistic about agreeing a new contract with Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger, who is currently injured, is out of contract next year, but Barcelona are keen to agree an extension on reduced terms and their odds are looking good, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Felix injury

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is set to miss the start of the new season.

The midfielder recently had an ankle operation and is recovering well, but according to COPE via AS, he will not be ready for the start of the new campaign.

Mbappe to stay the course

Real Madrid are still counting on Kylian Mbappe to stay the course and walk away from PSG for free over the next year.

According to La Parisen via AS, Mbappe is still intent on walking away after this season, while Real Madrid remain in waiting as they look to finally land their long-term target and for no transfer free.

Mbappe is, of course, out of contract next summer.