Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the final year of his contract amid links with Real Madrid.

The French striker is a long-term target of Real Madrid‘s, but it seems their wait to finally end the chase will go on.

There has been speculation over whether Mbappe could be sold this summer given PSG face the possibility of losing him for free next summer.

But it seems that won’t be the case, with Le Parisien via Sport claiming Mbappe will fulfil the final year of his PSG contract.

The report claims Mbappe does not want to call an early end to his PSG career, but as things stand, he will see out his final year without extending his current deal.

Though, that in no way guarantees Real Madrid a shot at signing the striker for free next summer.

That’s because the report also claims PSG will make further attempts to extend Mbappe’s contract in the coming months.

It’s claimed the Ligue 1 club need to ‘convince’ their star striker of their project.

As things stand, Mbappe is not convinced by PSG’s efforts of late having had four managers in the last five years, failing in their bid to win a Champions League title.

From Real Madrid’s point of view, they must now sit back and pray Mbappe stands his ground and is not convinced to extend his stay beyond the coming campaign.