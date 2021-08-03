Neymar’s off-season physique unfavourably compared with Lionel Messi’s

Neymar is enjoying the final days of his vacation before returning to Paris Saint-Germain to begin the new season. Photos have emerged, however, that have given the club’s supporters cause for concern according to Diario Sport.

Incroyable comme il ressemble à Neymar !! pic.twitter.com/1VjHkNtj9y — Daniel Riolo (@DanielRiolo) August 2, 2021

The Brazilian has been spotted chilling in Ibiza a couple of kilos overweight, in stark contrast to former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, who’s been pictured looking lean and mean on the same island despite being five years older. Messi’s Argentina beat Neymar’s Brazil in the final of the Copa America last month, with the pair sharing a touching embrace after the game.

Neymar will return to Paris in the coming days to join up with his club teammates. PSG have gotten the season off to a bad start, losing to Lille in the final of the French Super Cup. Messi still doesn’t have a club to return to; he’s a free agent following the expiration of his Barcelona contract at the end of June.