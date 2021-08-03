Atletico Madrid have welcomed back a number of their international stars ahead of the new La Liga season.

We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the new La Liga campaign, and Atletico Madrid are gearing up to defend their title.

But so far in their pre-season preparations, they have been without a number of key players due to international competitions over the summer.

Luis Suarez, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa and Renan Lodi were all yet to return following this summer’s Copa América and Euro 2020.

But of those players returned on Monday, and below we have pictures of Suarez and Tripper, in particular, as the pair returned for their first pre-season session.

Following the latest batch of returning players, Atletico Madrid are now down just one player, with Hector Herrera yet to return following the Gold Cup.

Herrera suffered defeat with Mexico in the Gold Cup final, losing out to United States in the final.

Images by Atletico Madrid