The three reasons La Liga won’t bend to help Barcelona with Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s financial situation has been well-documented this summer. It’s given urgency to securing departures in order to reduce a bloated wage bill, and has made it difficult for the Catalan club to renew Lionel Messi’s contract and register their new signings while still respecting the strict salary cap mandated by the powers-that-be. Despite the blow losing Messi would be to La Liga, however, they have no intention of bending to help Barcelona retain the Argentine according to Marca.

There’s three reasons for their stance. La Liga don’t want to have to change the rules; they would have to propose a new regulation on economic control and it would then have to be voted upon by all the clubs in La Liga. It wouldn’t pass.

France and Italy are also going through serious problems at the moment. Ligue Un are still dealing with the repercussions of not completing the 2019/20 season after covid-19 hit, with some of their clubs perilously close to bankruptcy. Serie A is also in a weak state; they’ve lost over a billion euro in revenue. La Liga are determined to toe the line and remain fiscally responsible.

There’s also the looming issue of the Super League. Barcelona and Joan Laporta were key players in its failed launch toward the end of last season, and are still committed to the project alongside Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. This stance doesn’t engender a whole lot of sympathy toward the Catalan club from the perspective of the rest of the Spanish game. All of this means that if Barcelona want to retain Messi, they’re going to have to make some painful decisions; La Liga won’t bend.