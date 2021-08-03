Kylian Mbappe not convinced by Paris Saint-Germain’s summer recruitment

Kylian Mbappe’s future is still very much up in the air according to Diario AS. The 22-year-old forward has already told Paris Saint-Germain that he’s not going to renew his contract at the Parc des Princes, and didn’t play in Sunday’s Super Cup clash with Lille. Mauricio Pochettino didn’t confirm that he’d be ready to return to action in time for the beginning of Ligue 1, either.

PSG are beginning to realise that time is running out. They’ve tried everything to convince Mbappe to commit his future to the club, signing the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma to bolster their chances of finally claiming the Champions League. Despite this, Mbappe still sees his future away from the French capital and believes that to develop further as a footballer and a man he needs to leave; with just a year left on his contract, the ball is in his court.

Pochettino tried to leave PSG for Tottenham Hotspur midway through last season, and after Sunday’s defeat to Lille has now won just two of the five finals he’s disputed. There’s some doubt in France as to whether he’s the man to deliver that elusive prize, the Champions League. The main question now is whether PSG cut their losses and allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid, as is his wish, for a rumoured fee of about €150m.