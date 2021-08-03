Joan Laporta has once again asked for more ‘flexibility’ from La Liga over the current salary cap situation at Barcelona.

Significantly over their salary cap, Barca are not able to register a new contract for Lionel Messi, nor the new contract of their four new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal.

The Blaugrana are working away at solutions, attempting to reduce salaries of their high earners while looking to sell they high-earning players they no longer need.

But progress is slow with less than two weeks remaining before the start of the new season, while the actual deadline for registering new players is only four weeks away.

Clubs must register players before the start of September for those players to be able to compete between then and January, meaning time is running out.

And as Barca continue to desperately search for answers, club president Laporta has once again asked La Liga to be more flexible.

“We’d like more flexibility from La Liga if possible, like other leagues across the continent have done for teams,” he said, as cited by Marca.

“Then, we could sign some more players.

“As for Messi, it’s going well. We’re trying to resolve the issues that need to be resolved.

“They’re important, but we’re getting on with this.”

Image by Getty Images