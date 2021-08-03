Ilaix Moriba not picked by Barcelona B as drama continues

Ilaix Moriba is locked in a contractual standoff with Barcelona and has been for some time. The promising 18-year-old broke into the first team at Camp Nou last season but is out of contract in the summer of 2022; Barcelona want to retain his services, but not by paying him the wages he’s demanding. Dropped from the first team as punishment, he’s now not been selected by Barcelona B to play a friendly against UE Olot according to Mundo Deportivo.

Joan Laporta made it crystal clear during Emerson’s presentation on Monday that he wouldn’t bend to the teenager and his representatives; Barcelona have made what they believe to be a suitable offer to Ilaix, and are waiting for him to come to the table with a positive response. If not, he’ll be sold; the club won’t countenance the idea of him leaving on a free next summer, with several clubs in the Premier League, notably Chelsea, interested.

Barcelona are in a tight financial spot, desperately trying to reduce their wage bill to enable themselves to register their new signings and renew Lionel Messi’s contract. They’re not in the position to offer an unproven starlet a fat contract. Ilaix made his first-team debut under Ronald Koeman last season, going on to make 14 La Liga appearances and contribute one goal and three assists. He also made three Copa del Rey appearances and played in the Champions League