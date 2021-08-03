Sandro Ramirez will be staying in La Liga after all despite suffering relegation to the Segunda division with Huesca.

The former Barcelona midfielder made 20 La Liga appearances for Huesca last season after arriving on a free transfer in the October.

Despite his best efforts, he could not help them surviving relegation, however, and he has now returned to the top flight.

Sandro has dodged playing Segunda football next season with a loan switch to Michel’s Getafe.

The 26-year-old has become Getafe’s fifth signing of the signing, joining on a season-long loan deal with the club holding an option to buy.

The move means the coming season will be Sandro’s fifth consecutive campaign in La Liga despite officially spending three years at Everton following his 2017 move from Malaga.

During his time with Everton, Sandro spent time out on loan at Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Valladolid.

He now links up with Getafe as Michel looks to get his second spell at the club off to a bright start having replaced Pepe Bordalas as manager.