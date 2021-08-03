Dani Alves, the most decorated player in history, ready to challenge La Roja for Olympic gold

Built in Bahia and cultivated in Andalusia, Dani Alves’ formative years were spent in two of the most unique and seductive regions on God’s green earth. The Brazilian is a hardened winner as well as an incredible professional, but at the same time he has the air of someone who knows how to enjoy a good night out. He’s a rare creature, one of the most remarkable to have graced our game.

On Tuesday, Alves was key in helping Brazil beat Mexico in the semi-final of the Olympic Games and secure a date with La Roja in this Saturday’s final. If the selecao are successful, that most coveted of gold medals will be the 43rd Alves will have collected in his incredible career. He’s the most decorated player in history, winning titles with Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sao Paulo and Brazil.

Born in Juazeiro in 1983, Alves represented his local side between the ages of 13 and 16 before stepping up to the regional bigwigs, Bahia. He won the Copa do Nordeste with them in 2002 before earning a move to Europe with Sevilla, going on to spend six seasons in the Andalusian capital during a golden age in their history; he helped them win the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Cups and a European Super Cup.

His good work down south didn’t go unnoticed, and in the summer of 2008 the newly-appointed Pep Guardiola signed him for Barcelona. The boy from Bahia thrived in Catalonia, becoming the best right-back in world football and winning it all; six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, four Supercopa de Espana titles, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

He left in somewhat controversial circumstances in the summer of 2016 for Juventus, where he’d spend just a solitary season but still win Serie A and the Coppa Italia. The Brazilian was then off again, re-uniting with compatriot and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in France with PSG. He spent two seasons in the French capital, winning Ligue 1 twice, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue as well as the Trophee des Champions twice.

Alves left Paris in 2019 to return home to Brazil with Sao Paulo, where he's enjoyed success yet again, lifting the Campeonato Paulista in 2021. With his beloved Brazil, he's won the Copa America twice, in 2007 and 2019, as well as the Confederations Cup twice, in 2009 and 2013. Next in the 38-year-old's sights will be Olympic gold; just Spain are left standing in the way of him achieving it.