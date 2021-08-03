Xavi spotted watching Barcelona B take on Olot in pre-season friendly

Barcelona B played their third pre-season game on Tuesday with a notable spectator in attendance according to Diario Sport. That would be Xavi, the iconic Barcelona midfielder and current coach of Al Sadd, who was in Vall d’en Bas for the match against Olot.

Xavi was in attendance with staff members of Al Sadd, who are in the area for their own pre-season. Xavi has long been linked with a return to Barcelona as coach, something that seemed a real possibility only a matter of months ago only for Joan Laporta to decide to retain faith in Ronald Koeman for the time being. Xavi has already said that he wouldn’t coach Barcelona B; he believes he’s already ready for the top job.

Xavi has long been viewed as a potential Pep Guardiola-like figure at Barcelona, someone who could come into the club and reassert the identity that the aforementioned Catalan instilled in his charges when he sat in the Camp Nou dugout. One of the most decorated footballers of all time, a selection of Xavi’s honours include eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two European Championships and the World Cup.