Barcelona are said to be hopeful of wrapping up contract negotiations with winger Ousmane Dembélé over the coming weeks.

The Frenchman found himself on the chopping block amid Barca’s financial crisis with the Catalan club initially hoping Euro 2020 would serve as a shop window for Dembélé.

But that plan was blown apart after the more than €100million signing suffered yet another injury setback.

Following an operation, Dembélé was ruled out for four months, due to miss the start of the season with a return date of some time in October.

Despite that injury blow, Barcelona are now hoping to tie Dembélé down to a new contract, the 24-year-old’s deal set to expire next summer.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, discussions are progressing nicely with the Blaugrana confident of agreeing a deal.

It’s reported Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko is in discussions with Barca and those talks are likely to end in an extended deal, though one with a reduced contract due to Barca’s financial situation and Dembélé’s injury history.