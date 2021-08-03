Arsenal’s hopes of landing Martin Odegaard appear to have been dealt a huge blow.

Odegaard returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell with the Gunners in the second half of last season.

And the Norwegian has featured prominently in Los Blancos’ pre-season outings, providing an assist in the defeat to Rangers.

But uncertainty has remained surrounding his future with reports yesterday that he could be sold if he does indeed want to leave.

Though, it seems returning boss Carlo Ancelotti wants Odegaard to stay, and there are reports a meeting has already taken place.

According to ABC, Ancelotti has already met with Odegaard to inform him that he is an ‘important’ part of his plans and that he ‘will have opportunities’ in the coming season.

That will be music to the ears of Odegaard, but he will likely want to see some proof in the games before the transfer window shuts given how difficult it will be for him to displace Toni Kroos or Luka Modric in the starting XI.