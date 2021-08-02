Tottenham enter the race for Spain star Adama Traore

Tottenham have become the latest Premier League side to be linked with a move for Spanish international Adama Traore.

The Wolves winger is rumoured to be keen on a move away from Molineux ahead of the 2021/22 season after enduring an indifferent campaign in 2020/21.

Wolves are aware of the growing transfer interest in the 25-year-old with two years left on his current contract at the West Midlands club and they could demand a £35m fee for him.

Liverpool and Leeds United are already reported to be looking at a possible move for him this month but according to an exclusive report from the Daily Mail, Spurs are increasingly confident of overhauling them in a bidding war.

New Spurs boss Nuno Santo enjoyed a successful time with Traore during the pair’s time together at Wolves since his 2018 arrival with the North Londoners hoping that personal connection will give them a vital edge.