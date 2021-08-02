Summer transfer latest and what it means for the La Liga 2021/22 title race

With finances becoming increasingly tight ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season transfer budgets have been slashed.

League title favourites Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona have endured one of their lowest ever spending yields in recent months as they gear up for the new campaign.

Following the failed debacle of the European Super League and the ongoing financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic the drive for new faces has reduced.

Spain’s big three are likely to rely on free transfers and low key moves this month as they aim to make a splash ahead of an uncertain campaign.

ATLETICO MADRID

Diego Simeone opted against making the loans of Lucas Torreira or Moussa Dembele into permanent deals as he builds a title defending squad.

The big arrival at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano has been his £31m move for Argentinian star Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

De Paul will offer a crucial creative link between midfield and attack for Simeone but Cholo could face a battle to keep hold other names before the window closes at the end of August.

Spanish international Saul Niguez is heavily linked with an exit with defender Kieran Trippier rumoured to be angling for a Premier League return.

REAL MADRID

New boss Carlo Ancelotti has had to contend with two major exits during his second stint in charge with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both leaving the club.

The pre agreed deal to bring in David Alaba on a free transfer was wrapped up prior to his arrival with the Italian yet to sign anyone this summer.

The return of Gareth Bale could yet be the key story for Ancelotti this season with the Welshman determined to see out the final year of his contract in Madrid.

BARCELONA

Ronald Koeman is the major boss operating under the greatest amount of financial pressure.

The club have been forced to shuffle funds around to complete free transfers deals for Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

But the major headache for Koeman remains the ongoing uncertainty over Lionel Messi’s future with the club’s former captain still in contract limbo.

According to reports from Marca the 34-year-old will remain on holiday in the coming weeks and will not return to preseason training until a full renewal package is agreed and signed at the Camp Nou.