Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for August 2.

Messi to sit out

Lionel Messi will sit out pre-season training with Barcelona until his contract is official.

The Argentine’s contract remains unsigned due to Barca’s salary cap issue, and according to Mundo Deportivo, he will not report to the club’s facilities until everything is official.

Messi was due to return to pre-season today.

Pjanic latest

There is some hope of further progress for Barcelona as they look to register Messi, however.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the deal to get Miralem Pjanic out of the club is progressing with the midfielder’s agent set to meet with Juventus in the coming days.

Saúl hoping to sort future

Saúl Ñiguez is hoping to get his future sorted in the coming days, and according to Marca, his representatives are in England this week as they look to agree a deal with a Premier League club.

At this point, it seems Atletico are open to selling, even if they are not actively pursuing a sale.