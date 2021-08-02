Spanish football evening headlines: Laporta offers Messi update, Barcelona offered Rafa Mir and Spurs linked with Adama Traore

Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for August 2.

Laporta offers Messi contract extension update

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has dropped a further hint over his confidence on Lionel Messi signing a contract extension.

Despite the ongoing speculation over Messi’s future, Laporta has consistently stated his optimism over the renewal and he has given fans a further boost today.

Read more here.

Rafa Mir linked with Barcelona move from Wolves

Barcelona could be offered a deal for Wolves striker Rafa Mir following an impressive spell at the 2020 Olympics.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Mir’s agent Jorge Mendes is confident of opening talks with La Blaugrana over a cut price move with a possible £5m fee on the verge of being agreed.

Read more here.

Spurs linked with Spain star Adama Traore

Tottenham have become the latest Premier League side to be linked with a move for Spanish international Adama Traore.

Spurs boss Nuno Santo enjoyed a successful time with him during their time at Wolves since his 2018 arrival with the North Londoners hoping that connection will give them a vital edge.

Read more here.