Joan Laporta issues harsh warning to Ilaix Moriba over Barcelona renewal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Ilaix Moriba the club will not be held to ransom over his renewal.

Moriba and his representatives have been locked in contract extension talks since the start of 2021 with his deal running out at the end of the 2021/22 season.

With speculation over his future continuing to intensify the 18-year-old attracting attention from the biggest clubs from across Europe.

However, despite the club’s preference for keeping hold of the La Masia academy product, Laporta has issued a firm reminder of the club’s stance in the negotiations.

“We do not want players who do not want to renew, it leaves a very bad taste”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“But above all else, there is the club and you cannot make this type of move.”

Moriba is rumoured to be requesting a significant wage increase over a long term contract as he seeks assurances over his first team role in the coming months.

After breaking into the senior squad last season he made 14 La Liga appearances in his debut top flight campaign alongside a first ever league goal at the start of 2021.