Jorge Mendes wants Barcelona talks over Rafa Mir deal

Barcelona could be offered a deal for Wolves striker Rafa Mir following an impressive spell at the 2020 Olympics.

Mir netted a hat trick in Spain’s 5-3 quarter final win over Ivory Coast in midweek with the 24-year-old emerging as Luis de la Fuente’s main goal threat.

However, despite catching the eye in Tokyo, his club future remains in doubt due to his fractured relationship with Wolves.

Mir has never played a Premier League game for the club following his 2018 move from Valencia with loan spells at Las Palmas and Huesca in the last three seasons.

13 La Liga goals in 2020/21 attracted attention from in the Spanish top flight with less than a year left on his current deal at Molineux.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Mir’s agent Jorge Mendes is confident of opening talks with La Blaugrana over a cut price move with a possible £5m fee on the verge of being agreed.