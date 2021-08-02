Jordi Cruyff officially starts work at Barcelona after Camp Nou return

Jordi Cruyff has officially returned to Barcelona 25 years after saying goodbye as a player.

It was announced earlier this summer that Cruyff would be appointing as a technical director at Camp Nou following the return of Joan Laporta as president.

Cruyff will serve as a sporting advisor to Laporta, and he walked away from a managerial role to take the position, leaving Chinese Super League club Shenzhen.

We have known the 47-year-old would be arriving back at Camp Nou 25 years after he left as a player for some time following the announcement earlier this summer.

But his contract officially began yesterday, on August 1, and he is already in Germany with the Barcelona contingent as Ronald Koeman puts his men through a pre-season camp.

Cruyff will have his work cut out at Barca given the club’s financial issues, but he will, no doubt, be delighted to finally get going in his new role and to be officially back at the club where he spent eight years as a young player.