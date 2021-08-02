Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has issued his verdict on new club teammate Memphis Depay.

Memphis joined Barca on a free transfer from Lyon after four years with the French club this summer.

And he is already off to a flyer, scoring an excellent goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 friendly win over Stuttgart over the weekend.

Memphis is expected to be a starter under Ronald Koeman this season, slotting into the front-line.

And his international – and now club – teammate de Jong believes Memphis will add plenty to an already strong Barcelona squad this season.

“For me, Memphis is a player with a lot of quality,” the Dutchman told Sport. “He can give us a lot because of what he has, dribbling, goals, he can give assists, he works hard for the team.

“I think he improves the squad.”

Memphis scored 63 goals in 139 league appearances for Lyon over the course of his four-year spell, kicking on after his departure from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has also managed 28 goals in 68 appearances at international level for the Netherlands

As mentioned, he is already off the mark for Barca in pre-season, and he will be looking to do it when it counts once the season gets going.

Though, Memphis is one of four new signings whose new contract is yet to be officially registered amid Barcelona’s financial issues.

