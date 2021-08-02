Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is feeling confident about his side’s chances in the coming season.

Much of the talk surrounding Barca this surrounded the club’s financial issues and their inability to re-register Lionel Messi to a new deal thus far.

But in the meantime, Ronald Koeman has been handed a very talented squad ahead of the coming season with no real high-profile exits to date and four new signings, including Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal.

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion at the Round of 16 stage last season and fell out of the title race, finishing third place.

This season, they will be desperate to improve, regardless of the off-the-pitch issues, and de Jong believes the Blaugrana have the talent to pull it off.

“I believe we have improved the squad this summer, we are going to be growing as a team,” he told Sport.

“It’s the boss’s second year and normally you are going to improve in the second year.

“I think that we will have opportunities to fight and win important titles in the coming year.”

Asked exactly what Barca can challenge for this season, de Jong added: “It’s difficult to say, but we have a very good squad this year and we are going to fight for all there is.”

De Jong is likely to be a big part of Koeman’s plans again this season having played 37 of Barca’s 38 La Liga games last season.