Martin Braithwaite remains intent on a Barcelona stay amid talk he could be sold by the Blaugrana this summer.

Barcelona are in fire sale mode as they look to lower their salary cap in a bid to re-register Lionel Messi and ratify their four new signings with La Liga.

And as part of that, Braithwaite has been touted as one of the players Barcelona could sell this summer.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, the Dane is having none of it, intent on remaining a Barcelona player and keen to see out his contract, which runs until 2024.

It’s reported the only exception for Braithwaite would be if Barcelona could find a deal that would benefit them, as well as finding a club that would improve on his current contract.

Either way, Barcelona face an uphill task if they do want to get rid of Braithwaite, who did not feature against Stuttgart in the Blaugrana’s last pre-season friendly, left on the bench for the duration.

Though, that could be a simple case of Ronald Koeman being cautious given Braithwaite did not return for pre-season until late in the summer due to participation at Euro 2020.