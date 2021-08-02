Barcelona are still said to be interested in pulling off a deal for Saúl Ñiguez this summer despite their financial issues.

The Catalan giants were in talks over a deal to swap Antoine Griezmann for the Atletico Madrid star, a deal that would significantly reduce their salary bill.

Reducing the salary total is objective number one for Barca this summer as they look to register Lionel Messi and their four new signings.

But according to Diario AS, Barca would still be interested in pulling off a deal for Saúl if they do sell Griezmann, and they would be in ‘pole position’.

Saúl’s representatives are reportedly in England this week to have discussions with Premier League clubs over a transfer.

But as things stand, Atletico Madrid have not received offers from any Premier League club for Saúl.

The problem for Barcelona is that the same is true of Griezmann, and without the Frenchman’s exit, there is no chance of them signing Saúl.

Image by Getty Images