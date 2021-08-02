Barcelona have received a potential boost in their bid to offload unwanted midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.

Pjanic is one of the players who has been earmarked for a departure as Barca plot their way out of financial crisis.

The Catalan giants are in more than €1billion of debt, but crucially, they are significantly over their La Liga wage cap.

And unable to register Lionel Messi or their four new signings, Barcelona are desperate to offload some of their big earners.

Pjanic, who was signed on an inflated swap deal involving Arthur Melo and Juventus, is one of those players, and he has seldom been used since his 2020 arrival.

The Bosnian made 19 La Liga appearances last season, and he now looks set to leave the club with a return to Juventus on the books.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder’s agent, Fali Ramadani, has scheduled talks with Juventus in a bid to rattle out a deal.

Returning Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is said to be keen to bring Pjanic back to the club, and if he can pull it off, Barcelona could be handed a huge boost in their bid to get Messi and their new players registered.