Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has been in hospital in Germany having suffered pain during pre-season.

Hermoso started Atleti‘s friendly defeat to RB Salzburg last week and was supposed to play in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.

But he was listed as a substitute and did not play, only to be admitted to hospital shortly after.

According to Sport, Hermoso was admitted to a German hospital hours after the game with ‘acute pain’ and was kept in overnight for observations.

The centre-back underwent tests on Sunday to determine the cause of the pain, and that is the extent of the update so far.

Hermoso was a key part of Atletico’s title-winning season of last, and Diego Simeone will be hoping to get him back as soon as possible ahead of the new season.

But beyond footballing reasons, everyone will be wishing Hermoso a swift recovery in a year when the importance of non-footballing injuries were highlighted following Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020.