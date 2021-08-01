Watch: Memphis Depay’s golazo against Stuttgart from every angle

Barcelona beat Stuttgart 3-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany on Saturday. Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 21st minute before Yusuf Demir doubled their advantage in the 36th. Riqui Puig finished the job in the 73rd.

Memphis’ goal wasn’t a goal; it was a golazo. The Dutchman, who’s just arrived at Camp Nou on a free transfer from Lyon, controlled the ball superbly before finishing with cold blood. He carries the persona and confidence that a Barcelona side unsure of itself desperately need, and is a welcome addition to the club.

Memphis is fresh off a strong showing at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. His side crashed out to the Czech Republic in the last 16, but the forward gave a good account of himself. He scored two goals and contributed one assist.

Memphis came through the youth system at PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United at the age of just 21, failing to settle during his two years in England. He found his feet in France with Lyon, however, becoming a mainstay in the Dutch national team and eventually earning himself his dream move.