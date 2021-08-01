Watch: Lionel Messi dances, wearing Argentina shirt, in home gym

Lionel Messi is enjoying himself this summer. Fresh off leading Argentina to victory in the Copa America, their first title since 1993, he’s taking time to savour the victory. He and his family spent time in Miami on vacation before returning to Barcelona and then flying out to Ibiza with Luis Suarez and his family.

Lionel Messi dancing. Yes, you read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/5IbgRuWSn9 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 1, 2021

Now, a video has emerged on Argentine television of Messi dancing, wearing his Argentina shirt, in a home gym. It’s not usual to see Messi dancing, but such is the new, more open public persona he’s had since getting that monkey off his back by leading his beloved country to glory.

Barcelona supporters, on the other hand, aren’t quite so chilled. They’re desperately scrambling to shift deadwood and clear financial space to enable them to renew Messi’s contract and register their new signings while still respecting La Liga’s strict salary cap. At the time of writing, Messi is a free agent.