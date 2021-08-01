Spanish football morning headlines: Florentino gets busy, Collado to leave Barcelona, Emery and Sampaoli in heated exchange

Spanish football morning headlines for August 1st

Florentino Perez is getting down to business

Real Madrid, and by extension Florentino Perez, haven’t second-guessed themselves this summer, note Marca. They’ve allowed Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to leave, and aside from the core of Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, David Alaba and Vinicius, are open to offers for everybody else. Now, as August dawns, Florentino is really getting down to business.

Alex Collado leaves Barcelona camp to resolve future

Alex Collado left Barcelona’s pre-season camp in Germany on Sunday to resolve his future according to Mundo Deportivo and a statement from the club. He was pictured leaving the camp with Joan Laporta and Ramon Planes, and while he’s expected to go out on loan a transfer hasn’t been ruled out.

Unai Emery and Jorge Sampaoli almost come to blows in heated exchange during pre-season friendly

They share the mutual past of having coached Sevilla, but there appears to be no love lost between Unai Emery and Jorge Sampaoli. The two almost came to blows on Saturday during a heated exchange in a pre-season friendly between Emery’s Villarreal and Sampaoli’s Marseille.

