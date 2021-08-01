Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman delighted with Memphis and Griezmann, Umtiti sets out Barcelona exit demands and Saul Niguez Premier Legaue interest increases

Spanish football evening headlines for August 1st

Koeman delighted with Memphis and Griezmann link up

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is delighted by the preseason form of key pair Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay.

The growing connection was on display again this weekend as La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 victory against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

Umtiti will only leave Barcelona for another European force

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is willing to leave the club this summer but only if he can join a major European club.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Umtiti is willing to leave on loan or permanently, but only to join a club challenging for a domestic league title or competing in the Champions League.

Saul Niguez’s agent flies to the UK for Premier League talks

Saul Niguez‘s likely summer exit from Atletico Madrid could take a step closer this week as Premier League interest in him steps up.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror this weekend his representatives will now fly to the UK in the coming days to open talks with Manchester United and Liverpool.

