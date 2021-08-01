La Liga News

Sevilla linked with Spurs star as Jules Kounde replacement

Sevilla could swoop for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez if Jules Kounde moves on this month.

French international Kounde is heavily rumoured to be on the verge of joining Premier League giants Chelsea as a part of structured £68m deal with Julen Lopetegui’s side.

The Andalucians are open to letting Kounde leave but only if Thomas Tuchel’s defending European champions meet their full asking price this month.

If the former Bordeaux centre back does finally leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan before the transfer window closes in September, Lopetegui will immediately be on the hunt for a viable replacement.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo the former Spain  national team head coach could now move for Colombian international Sanchez in a £35m deal.

Sanchez is under contract until 2024 in North London but his starting Xi role remains unclear following the arrival of new manager Nuno Santo at the club earlier this summer.

 

