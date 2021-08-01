Ronald Koeman delighted with Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann connection

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is delighted by the preseason form of key pair Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay.

Both players have looked razor sharp during summer action with Griezmann winning a late penalty for Depay to tuck home a debut goal in the 3-1 friendly win over Girona last month.

The growing connection was on display again this weekend as La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 victory against Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart.

Depay netted for a second successive game via a superbly taken volley before the Dutchman slipped in Griezmann to set up Yusuf Demir for his own first club goal.

With Koeman’s side kicking off their La Liga campaign in two weeks time the signs look positive on a new attacking partnership.

“Memphis is not a stranger, he is a great goal scorer but he also gives other things to the team”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He connects very well with Griezmann as we saw against Stuttgart.

“I like how they can exchange positions with Aguero and hopefully Messi in there too.”

Aguero is set to make his club debut in one of their final preseason games next week with clashes against RB Salzburg and Juventus in the next seven days.

However, Messi’s contract renewal remains unresolved despite the optimism over an agreement with the Argentinian international.

Image via Getty Images