Real Madrid willing to sell the majority of their squad to finance move for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid, and by extension Florentino Perez, haven’t second-guessed themselves this summer, note Marca. They’ve allowed Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to leave, and aside from the core of Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, David Alaba and Vinicius, are open to offers for everybody else. Now, as August dawns, Florentino is really getting down to business.

Every member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has a price, Martin Odegaard included. The club know that the reconstruction of the squad won’t be easy, and tough decisions will need to be taken. The problem for Florentino is that many of the proposals coming to them are loans rather than transfers.

Madrid want to raise money in service of their obsession; signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The club won’t go to the market to recruit another centre-back, instead settling for the trio of David Alaba, Nacho and Eder Militao. No other players will be signed this summer aside from Mbappe; Ancelotti will have to make do with what he has at his disposal.