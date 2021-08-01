La Liga News

Real Madrid to revive interest in Villarreal star Pau Torres

Real Madrid could revisit their previous interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Los Blancos were linked with a move for the Spanish international at the back end of last season following the confirmation of Sergio Ramos‘ exit from the club.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad has been furthered impacted by the departure of Raphael Varane to Manchester United with his defensive options now significantly reduced.

Raphael Varane of Real Madrid

Despite initial rumours of the Italian coach being happy with his centre backs ahead of the new campaign, Mundo Deportivo claims they could now swoop for Torres.

Unai Emery is aware of transfer interest in his defensive lynchpin with the Yellow Submarine determined to dig in over a €65m asking price but Ancelotti is currently only willing to offer €50m.

Emery is under no pressure to sell the 24-year-old in the coming weeks but they could reach a compromise deal of €60m if Real Madrid solidify their interest.

 

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Pau Torres Raphael Varane Sergio Ramos Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.