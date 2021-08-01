Premier League giants kick off Saul Niguez talks

Saul Niguez‘s likely summer exit from Atletico Madrid could take a step closer this week as Premier League interest in him steps up.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Boss Diego Simeone is rumoured to be willing to sell the midfielder as the 26-year-old slipped down the pecking order from his indispensable role in their starting XI during the 2021 league title win.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror this weekend his representatives will now fly to the UK in the coming days to open preliminary talks with Manchester United and Liverpool.

United have the edge on their rivals currently with the Red Devils willing to complete a deal faster than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, Atletico will have to take a major reduction on Niguez’s £125m release clause with a potential sale price set at £50m.