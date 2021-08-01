Lionel Messi won’t return to Barcelona training until he signs a new contract

Lionel Messi should be returning to Barcelona training tomorrow, alongside other Copa America participants Sergio Aguero and Emerson. He won’t, however, as he’s technically a free agent. The Argentine won’t set foot in the Ciutat Esportiva until he signs a new contract with the Blaugrana according to Mundo Deportivo.

Despite this, president Joan Laporta continues to insist the renewal is progressing along the right track, keen to transmit tranquility and confidence to the media. Meanwhile, Messi is on vacation with his family, Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas and their respective families in Ibiza, having just returned from Miami.

Despite turning 34 this summer Messi’s powers are showing no sign of waning. He led Argentina to the Copa America last month, their first title since 1993. They beat Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro, with Messi the undisputed player of the tournament. He contributed four goals and five assists in seven appearances.