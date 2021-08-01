Lille set asking price for Barcelona target Renato Sanches

Ligue 1 champions Lille have set an asking price of €35m for star midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese international played a key role in their title win last season and he turned in a string of eye catching displays at Euro 2020.

However, despite his vital role at the French club, they are open to a sale, provided a specific fee is at least met by any interested party.

Barcelona are rumoured to be on the growing list of clubs keeping an eye on 23-year-old but the financially restricted Catalans can only afford a loan offer according to reports from Diario AS.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in a move with the latter in a stronger position due to the Gunners big spending summer so far.

Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for midfield reinforcements in the coming weeks after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last month.