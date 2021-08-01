Key Manchester United move in Raphael Varane deal blocked Chelsea interest

Former Manchester United star Darren Fletcher has been hailed for his key role in sealing Raphael Varane‘s arrival at Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

The French star said an emotional goodbye to his Los Blancos teammates this weekend after agreeing a transfer in principle to join the Premier League giants.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not unopposed in their pursuit of him with Chelsea also rumoured to be tracking the 2018 World Cup winner.

According to reports from The Metro, personal talks with Varane persuaded the former Lens defender to opt for United over their Premier League rivals with first team coach Fletcher making a convincing case.

The deal is expected to involve an upfront fee in the region of £40m with an estimated £10m in variable add ons in the coming years depending on his success at United

United are yet to fully confirm the move with an official announcement expected in the next 48 hours.