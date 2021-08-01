Ilaix Moriba selected for pre-season with Barcelona B as contract standoff continues

Ilaix Moriba’s future is still up in the air at Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old has been called up to Barcelona B’s pre-season camp, excluded from the first team due to the problems with his contract negotiations. Ilaix is one of 26 players selected by Sergi Barjuan.

New signings Aranda, Jutgla and Escobar have also been included in the squad, while Kays Ruiz is unavailable at the moment due to a digestive illness. Also summoned are Arnau Rafus, Arnau Casas, Arnau Sola, Miki Juanola, Marc Casado and Ilias Akhomach.

Ilaix’s contract with Barcelona expires next summer, so if he doesn’t renew his deal it’s likely he’ll be sold to avoid the prospect of him leaving on a free in 2022; the Premier League is watching the situation closely. Barcelona have given Ilaix what they believe is a fair offer, and won’t go higher. It appears that the ball is in Ilaix’s court and he now needs to make a decision.