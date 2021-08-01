Bernardo Silva wants La Liga switch amid Barcelona and Atletico Madrid links

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has reportedly decided on a La Liga move ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Portuguese international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Premier League champions after losing his starting XI certainty in recent months.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on retaining the former AS Monaco star but he may need to offload certain players as he aims to complete deals for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old has now opted to take the growing opportunity to move on from the Etihad Stadium, with Spain his preferred destination this summer.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both rumoured to be monitoring the situation with real interest but their respective financial situations could make a transfer difficult.

With four years left on his current City deal Guardiola is likely to demand in region of £60m to kickstart any potential exit talks.