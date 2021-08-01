Alex Collado leaves Barcelona camp to resolve future

Alex Collado left Barcelona’s pre-season camp in Germany on Sunday to resolve his future according to Mundo Deportivo and a statement from the club. He was pictured leaving the camp with Joan Laporta and Ramon Planes, and while he’s expected to go out on loan a transfer hasn’t been ruled out.

El jugador Àlex Collado deja la concentración del equipo, con permiso del Club, pendiente de resolver su futuro pic.twitter.com/MmrdHBGgQ4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 1, 2021

Collado isn’t highly-rated by Ronald Koeman, who’s preferred to use Yusuf Demir ahead of the Catalan during this pre-season. The player himself has made it clear that he won’t be returning to Barcelona B this campaign; the time has come for him to either try his luck in the first team or move on to pastures new.

Several Spanish clubs have enquired about his situation, with the Bundesliga also paying a close eye. Collado’s contract runs to 2023, so he could leave on loan for a season and return to Camp Nou next summer with the ambition of either breaking into the first team or seeking a permanent move away. This summer, Barcelona are thought willing to accept an offer of €5m.