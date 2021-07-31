La Liga News

Villarreal confirm huge injury blow ahead of UEFA Super Cup final

La Liga giants Villarreal have confirmed star midfielder Dani Parejo will miss out on next month’s UEFA Super Cup final.

The Yellow Submarine will take on Champions League winners Chelsea in the annual European domestic season curtain raiser on August 11 following their own debut triumph in the 2021 Europa League against Manchester United.

However, despite the ongoing high of their first ever major title, Unai Emery‘s side will head to Belfast’s Windsor Park without their playmaking talisman.

Villarreal have confirmed via an official club statement that Parejo suffered a calf injury during their pre season clash with neighbours Levante and will remain in Spain to focus on his rehabilitation.

Emery’s side have never faced Chelsea before in competitive action and the former Arsenal boss will use the tie as a warm up clash ahead of the new domestic season.

They begin the 2021/22 campaign on August 16 with a home game against Granada.

 

