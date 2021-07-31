Spanish football morning headlines: Griezmann and Coutinho to stay, Bielsa wants Traore, Kounde transfer hits roadblock

Spanish football morning headlines for July 31st

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho to stay at Barcelona after radical turnaround

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho have been quite publicly touted for sale this summer, identified by a Barcelona in need of cash as high-value assets. Everything has changed, however, according to Mundo Deportivo and Marca. The pair are now expected to continue at Camp Nou unless a stratospheric offer arrives for either one of them.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United want Adama Traore

Leeds United are going to go for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spanish winger Adama Traore according to Diario AS. Marcelo Bielsa is said to value the former Barcelona player’s verticality and explosiveness, and is willing to sanction a €35m move to secure his services according to Duncan Castles.

Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea hits roadblock

Chelsea signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla is a move that makes sense, and suits all parties involved. But now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the move has a hit a roadblock. Kurt Zouma, a key element of the part-exchange, doesn’t want to trade London for the Andalusian capital and it’s causing problems.

