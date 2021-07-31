Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines: Memphis inspires Barcelona to VfB Stuttgart, Atletico edge past Wolfsburg and Pique backs Messi

Spanish football evening headlines for July 31st

Memphis inspired Barcelona cruise past VfB Stuttgart

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay‘s strong start to preseason life with Barcelona continued as the Catalans sealed a 3-0 win at VfB Stuttgart.

Ronald Koeman‘s side dominated from the start in Germany as they made it three wins from three games in preseason action.

Read more here.

Atletico edge past Wolfsburg in preseason action

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in preseason action as the La Liga champions picked up a late 2-1 draw at Wolfsburg.

Diego Simeone‘s side reacted to their midweek friendly loss to Austrian side RB Salzburg as their under strength line up sealed victory at the AOK Stadion.

Read more here.

Pique back Messi to sign Barcelona extension

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique

Barcelona star Gerard Pique is confident Lionel Messi will agree a new contract at the Camp Nou this summer.

La Blaugrana board are locked in ongoing talks with Messi’s representatives and Pique is confident an agreement will be reached.

Read more here.

Posted by

Tags Diego Simeone Gerard Pique Lionel Messi Memphis Depay Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.