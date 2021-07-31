Premier League clubs eye Valencia star Mouctar Diakhaby

Valencia star Mouctar Diakhaby could be offered a Premier League route out of La Liga this season.

The French defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the 2021/22 season with Jose Bordalas aiming to overhaul his squad.

The 24-year-old has played a consistent role for Los Che following his 2018 move from Ligue 1 giants Lyon but he is rumoured to be be uninterested in signing a contract extension under Bordalas.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the ongoing uncertainty over his next move has altered a string of Premier League sides to his potential availability.

David Moyes’ West Ham are rumoured to be the front runners to sign him, as part of a £18m deal, but the Hammers could face competition from rivals Leicester City and Newcastle United.

All three clubs can afford Valencia’s asking price with the former two able to offer the carrot of Europa League football in the coming months.