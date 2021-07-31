Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi share mate together on holiday in Ibiza

Lionel Messi touched down in Barcelona on Thursday before jetting off again on Friday. He arrived from Miami, where he had been on vacation with his wife, Antonella, and three children, and is now in Ibiza with Luis Suarez and both of their families. The bromance from their Barcelona days hasn’t dissipated; they were photographed sharing mate together on a yacht.

Messi and Suarez families continue to enjoy their holidays at Ibiza #SilverSports pic.twitter.com/nqekVXJDhC — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) July 30, 2021

The pair are no longer teammates, of course. Suarez left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer after being told he was surplus to requirements at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman. Messi was furious with how that was handled, and tried to engineer a move away only to be forbidden by the club.

📸 | Messi and Suarez in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/MHqBQS1dEi — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) July 30, 2021

Both players enjoyed good personal seasons last year. Suarez scored 21 goals and contributed three assists as Atletico won La Liga, while Messi scored 30 goals and contributed 11 assists as Barcelona finished third, although he did lift the Copa del Rey. Messi also won the Copa America with Argentina this month.