La Roja to face Japan in the semi-final of the Olympic Games

La Roja beat the Ivory Coast 5-2 on Saturday in a thrilling match to progress to the semi-final of the Olympic Games. The game had finished 2-2 on 90 minutes, but Spain showed their quality in extra-time to score three times and pull away.

The Ivory Coast took the lead in the tenth minute through Eric Bailly. Dani Olmo then drew Spain level on the half-hour mark, before Max Gradel appeared to have nabbed it late on when he made it 2-1 in injury time.

Rafa Mir was on hand to save the day, however, and equalise again just two minutes after. Mikel Oyarzabal then scored a penalty in extra-time before Mir struck twice to complete his hat-trick and send Spain through.

🇯🇵 Japón será nuestro rival en las semifinales de los #JuegosOlímpicos ➡️ Han eliminado a Nueva Zelanda en la tanda de penaltis. 🗓️ El partido será el próximo martes a las 13:00 (hora peninsular española) en el estadio de Saitama. 💪🏼 ¡VAMOS, ESPAÑA!#Tokyo2020#AlgoÚnico2020 pic.twitter.com/udngmtQwFD — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 31, 2021

Spain will face Japan next, after the host nation beat New Zealand on penalties in their quarter-final. The game will take place at noon GMT on Tuesday. They’ll pose a threat, but Luis de la Fuente has been explicit about targeting gold.