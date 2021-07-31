La Roja beat the Ivory Coast 5-2 to secure place in Olympic Games semi-final

La Roja beat the Ivory Coast 5-2 on Saturday in a thrilling match to progress to the semi-final of the Olympic Games. The game had finished 2-2 on 90 minutes, but Spain showed their quality in extra-time to score three times and pull away.

The Ivory Coast took the lead in the tenth minute through Eric Bailly. Dani Olmo then drew Spain level on the half-hour mark, before Max Gradel appeared to have nabbed it late on when he made it 2-1 in injury time.

Rafa Mir was on hand to save the day, however, and equalise again just two minutes after. Mikel Oyarzabal then scored a penalty in extra-time before Mir struck twice to complete his hat-trick and send Spain through.

Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Egypt, South Korea and Mexico are now fighting for a place in the semi-final with Luis de la Fuente’s side. Spain have been able to call upon six players from Luis Enrique’s senior squad, and have been explicit in targeting gold.