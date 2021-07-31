Kieran Trippier prepared to wait until September to seal Manchester United move

Atletico Madrid‘s Kieran Trippier is prepared to wait until the end of the transfer window to seal a Premier League return.

The England international played a key role in Los Rojiblancos’ La Liga title win in 2021 with the former Tottenham defender making 28 league appearances either side of his UEFA ban.

However, despite remaining as a vital player in Diego Simeone‘s plans, the 30-year-old is rumoured to be keen on a move back to England.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Trippier is determined to secure a switch to Manchester United in the coming weeks, as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s revamp plans.

Trippier is willing to bide his time over the negotiations and the full back is flexible on waiting until the August 31 deadline if necessary.

Solskjaer has already dipped into the Spanish market this summer with a deal agreed in principle over the signing of Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane.